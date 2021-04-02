Watch: Cops Punish 5 Men With 'Murga Walks' for Not Wearing Masks

In a viral video, it is seen how the Mumbai Police is making five men do 'murga walks' on Marine Drive for not wearing masks. These men were apparently trying to enter the area without any precautions, which prompted the police to punish them.

The same video was also shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter who reiterated the importance of wearing masks. He called the punishment 'comical, but physically taxing' and wrote, "Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!"