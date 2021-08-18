Congress Leader Fries ‘Twitter Bird’ to Protest Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Ban

His account, along with that of a few other Congress leaders was unlocked after a week, but it looks like the anger hasn't subsided yet. In order to protest this move by Twitter, GV Sri Raj cooked a Twitter bird and said that he would send it to Twitter headquarters to protest their move.

A video of the same has been uploaded on social media. In it, Sri Raj is seen cooking the bird, explaining why he is doing so.

"Twitter, you have done a mistake by blocking Rahul Gandhi's account and not promoting our tweets. So we are frying this (bird) and send it to the headquarters in Gurgaon," he is heard saying.

Watch the video here: