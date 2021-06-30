Colombian Cops Announce Reward for Perp Resembling Mark Zuckerberg

The incident first came up when two perpetrators tried to attack the helicopter in which Colombian President Iván Duque was travelling. The helicopter was attacked with multiple bullets To help catch these people, the National Police, or The Policía Nacional de los Colombianos, put out a wanted plea on Facebook with the sketch of the two people.

A rough translation of the post from Spanish reads, "Help us locate them! These are the portraits spoken of the perpetrators of the attack on the helicopter carrying Mr. president Iván Duque and his entourage. Up to $ 3.000 million reward. Contact lines 3213945367 or 3143587212."

Check out the post here: