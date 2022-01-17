MP Mourns Loss of Its Most Famous Tigress Collarwali aka ‘Queen of Pench’

Ashok Kumar Mishra, Field Director, Pench Tiger Reserve, said in a statement to The Indian Express that Collarwali's death was caused due to old age after blockage in her intestines and multiple organ failure.

Collarwali was born on 22 September, 2005 to T-1, or "Badi Mata", another famous tigress of the reserve. She has given birth to 29 cubs, out of which 25 survived.

She first gave birth to three cubs in May 2008, and none of them survived after catching pneumonia. In October 2008, she gave birth to four cubs and raised them successfully this time. Two years after that, she gave birth to a litter of five cubs, a rare occurrence in tigers.