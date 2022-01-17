MP Mourns Loss of Its Most Famous Tigress Collarwali aka ‘Queen of Pench’

Collarwali or "The Queen of Pench" passes away at 16.
Collarwali, also known as Pench Tiger Reserve's 'Supermom' or the 'Queen of Pench' recently passed away due to old age at 16. As the state mourned the loss of one of its most famous tigresses that gave birth to 29 cubs in her 16 years, officials at the park gave details as to how her demise took place.
Collarwali, also known officially as T-15, was last spotted drinking water from an open stream on 14 January. She appeared extremely frail and weak, and even lied down for an hour at the banks to rest before officials arrived at the spot to take her for treatment and monitoring.
Ashok Kumar Mishra, Field Director, Pench Tiger Reserve, said in a statement to The Indian Express that Collarwali's death was caused due to old age after blockage in her intestines and multiple organ failure.
Collarwali was born on 22 September, 2005 to T-1, or "Badi Mata", another famous tigress of the reserve. She has given birth to 29 cubs, out of which 25 survived.
She first gave birth to three cubs in May 2008, and none of them survived after catching pneumonia. In October 2008, she gave birth to four cubs and raised them successfully this time. Two years after that, she gave birth to a litter of five cubs, a rare occurrence in tigers.
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also gave a tribute to the tigress on Twitter and wrote, "Tribute to the 'Super Tigress Mom' collared tigress of Madhya Pradesh's pride and mother of 29 cubs @PenchMP who played an important role in getting the status of Tiger State. The forests of Madhya Pradesh will always resonate with the roar of the cubs of 'Queen' of Pench Tiger Reserve."
