Chennai Couple Take the Plunge and Get Married Underwater

We have heard all about big fat Indian weddings but one couple from Chennai took it to another level. V Chinnadurai and S Swetha recently decided to solemnize their love by marrying underwater off the coast of Neelankarai, Chennai.

The groom, Chinnadurai is a licenced scuba diver and also a software engineer. His bride, who is also a software engineer, started her diving course a month before to prepare for her wedding day. As part of the ceremony, the couple went on a dive early morning and exchanged garlands and tied the thaali underwater.

Swetha has said that she had been scared and nervous but felt confident after her training. The entire family was cheering and waiting for the couple on the shore.

This unique wedding was organised by SB Aravind of Temple Adventures. He had asked the bride and groom to leave the date of the wedding blank as the calmness of the water would decide the date of the wedding. “The final date was filled in the invitation cards on the morning of the wedding when we confirmed that the waters were calm enough for a dive,” said Aravind.

Have a look at this gorgeous ceremony here: