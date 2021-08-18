Twitter Rejoices as BV Nagarathna To Become India’s First Female Chief Justice

The recommendation also includes two other women, Justice Hima Kohli of the Telangana High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court. These recommendations have been made to the Supreme Court collegium and have been led by Justice NV Ramana. She is expected to have a month-long tenure.

Interestingly, BV Nagarathna's father, ES Venkataramiah was also India's Chief Justice in 1989.

This recommendation has made a lot of people happy, considering the fact that citizens have felt the growing need for a woman in a position of power such as this.

Here is how they celebrated the news: