Things That Guarantee a 'Buri Ladki' Tag in India

Doing these things guarantees a 'buri ladki' tag.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Updated:

Buri Ladki: Sexual Assault Edition

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/Erum Gour)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buri Ladki: Sexual Assault Edition</p></div>

In India, any girl who speaks up about her personal experience of sexual assault might often get gaslighted into believing that she is the one at fault, whether it was by dressing provocatively, having that extra drink, or so much as even flashing a polite smile. They are the ones blamed for being a 'buri ladki'.

Well, here's an ode to all these 'buri ladkis' who still end up finding their voice, speaking up against injustices, and most importantly, keep loving themselves.

Published: 03 Jun 2021,01:01 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT