UK 'Chai Walla' Attempts To Launch Samosa In Space

However, this idea did not take off in the first attempt. It took Niraj and his friends three tries before they successfully achieved their goal. They came across issues like losing track of the package due to GPS malfunctions, the strings of their helium balloon tangling, or the helium balloon having a lack of gas.

Despite these difficulties, when they finally launched the parcel into space, it got lost for a day and no one was able to track it. A day later, the GPS came back on and showed that the parcel actually landed in a field in France! Niraj tried to get someone from France to check up on the package, and soon, an individual by the name of Axel Mathon volunteered and found the package in Picardie.

Watch the video uploaded on Chai Walla’s YouTube channel: