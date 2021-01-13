UK 'Chai Walla' Attempts To Launch Samosa In Space

Niraj Gadher is the owner of Bath-based Chai Walla, an Indian eatery in Somerset, UK. A recent attempt by Gadher to launch a samosa and wrap in space has garnered a lot of people’s attention towards his joint.
Niraj started this project as a way to make these bleak times more cheerful, and that’s when he decided to pursue this idea that had come up jokingly, as he explained in a statement to news organization Somerset UK.
However, this idea did not take off in the first attempt. It took Niraj and his friends three tries before they successfully achieved their goal. They came across issues like losing track of the package due to GPS malfunctions, the strings of their helium balloon tangling, or the helium balloon having a lack of gas.
Despite these difficulties, when they finally launched the parcel into space, it got lost for a day and no one was able to track it. A day later, the GPS came back on and showed that the parcel actually landed in a field in France! Niraj tried to get someone from France to check up on the package, and soon, an individual by the name of Axel Mathon volunteered and found the package in Picardie.
Needless to say, people on the internet were amazed by this innovative idea.
(With inputs from NDTV)
