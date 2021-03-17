Aurangabad Artist Whistles Manna Dey’s ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’

Watch this Aurangabad artist whistle Manna Dey's classic 'Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen'.|
(Photo:Altered by The Quint)
A video of an artist from Aurangabad, whistling Manna Dey’s song Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen, has got netizens hooked after it went viral on Twitter.
The clip, which was shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, features artist Yuvraj Patel melodiously whistling the song.
Earlier too, people have tried to capture the essence of classics while they whistle a song.
Published: undefined