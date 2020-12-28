Ask The Sexpert: 9 Times Dr Watsa Made Us Go LOL With His Answers
Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away on 28 December.
Ask The Sexpert: 9 Times Dr Watsa Made Us Go LOL With His Answers
On Monday, 28 December, Dr Mahinder Watsa, a newspaper columnist known for his popular sexual health 'Ask The Sexpert' column, passed away. He was 96. His 'Ask The Sexpert' column used to get published in Mumbai Mirror.
The statement announcing his death read, "Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila."
In his memory, we picked out some of the most bizarre sex-related questions that came his way.
Dr Watsa taught us that consent mattered more than anything else.
Dr Watsa knew how to make us laugh.Dr Watsa always had the best comebacks.Dr Mahinder Watsa was 96 years old when he died.Dr Watsa's also inspired Boman Irani's character in 'Made in China.'Sometimes, the best answer to a question is another question..Dr Mahinder Watsa's death was announced by his family in a statemnt.The statement referred to him as a "man of many dimensions."Social media users mourned Dr Watsa's loss on Monday.