Amish Tripathi Criticizes Broadcast of Funerals, Twitter Reacts

As the country finds itself in a deadly second wave of COVID19, we are witnessing mass funerals all around, as people find it increasingly difficult to manage the crisis.
Amidst this, author Amish Tripathi took to Twitter to talk about the manner in which funerals and final rites of these people being broadcasted on various platforms is not right.
He talks about how Dharmic religious groups like Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism believe in incarnation after death and video recording such deeply sacred events are an interference to the whole process.
He further writes, "Report on the tragedy and hold govts to account, but please don't make a media circus of this."
However, some people on Twitter disagreed with him and pointed out that this was the only way to bring to light the hard truth of the country. The ethics of reporting funerals from the ground have been a subject for debate for a while now. Here is what people said:
Amish Tripathi is the author of best-selling Hindu mythology books like the Shiva Trilogy and the Ram Chandra series.
Published: 28 Apr 2021,11:55 AM IST