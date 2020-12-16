Watch: Twitter In Awe as 92,000 Turtles Hatch on a Brazilian Beach

Brazil recently witnessed a "Turtle Tsunami" when thousands of Giant South American river turtle hatchlings were seen emerging from the Purus River. The Wilfelife Conservation Society (WCS) has released a video of the same that is widely being shared on social media. Almost 92,000 turtles hatched in the area. The Purus River is a tributary of the Amazon River in Brazil. This hatchlings emerged over several days.
This happened at the Reserva Biológica do Abufari (Abufari Biological Reserve). The organisation is studying the conditions under which the hatchlings took place so as to improve management and protect the specied. The Giant South American river turtle has been impacted due to trafficking of its meat and eggs.
