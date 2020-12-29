Indian Boy Sets Guinness Record For Identifying Most Plane Tails

UAE based Siddhant Gumber, a 12-year-old Indian origin boy, recently set the record for identifying most aeroplane tails in a minute. Gumber, who is homeschooled, recognized 39 aeroplane tails, taking about 1.5 seconds for each.

According to Gulf News, this isn’t his first record. Earlier, he got recognised for identifying top 100 tallest buildings in the world. In a statement to Gulf News, Gumber said, “I have been a Lego buff since I was a toddler, and my father and I spent a lot of time creating a variety of models — rockets, aeroplanes, buildings and vehicles. I was able to recognise a lot of the aeroplane tails, and my mother helped me compile them in PowerPoint slides so I could identify them (very quickly).”