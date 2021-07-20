Harbans Singh, A 100-Year-Old, Sells Vegetables to Support His Family

Harbans Singh, 100-year-old vegetable seller from Moga, Punjab.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Harbans Singh, a 100-year-old man from Moga, Punjab, has been raising his grandchildren by selling vegetables. Despite his age, he has taken on this responsibility due to the demise of his son and the consequent departure of their mother.
He has one more son that lives separately, and Harbans is the sole bread-winner for his grandchildren. He has been doing this work since decades. He sells onions and potatoes, and a video of him pulling a cart with 200 kgs of vegetables had gone viral recently.
As soon as the video went viral, a lot of users offered to help Harbans financially. Others empathised with him and applauded him for his resilience.
(With inputs from StoryPick).
