10 Things That Don't Feel Like They Happened in 2020 But They Did

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a rollercoaster year. Right from the very start, it has given us incidents and news that shook us up, and the pandemic was the final nail in the coffin. From the anti-CAA protests that made headlines almost every day at the beginning of this year to migrant deaths and what not.. 2020 has been a *long* one! On the bright side, it's almost over! Bizarre and confusing things are happening even as we speak, and needless to say, the whole world just wants to get done with this year and its many problems. So here’s a round-up of some major events that defined 2020..

1. When the JNU Protests Ended in Violence

On January 5, when the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University were holding peaceful protests against CAA/NCR in their Delhi campus, more than 50 unidentified people stormed the campus and attacked the students. They were armed with stones, rods and acid and even caused severe destruction of property. This act of violence was not received well by students and other organisations of the country and protests also erupted in major cities across India.

2. India Detected Its First Case of COVID-19

On January 30, 2 months after the world was hit by COVID-19, India confirmed its first infection in Kerala, a student from Thrissur who was studying in Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the virus at that time.

3. Trump Visiting India

On February 24 and 25, Trump made his first state visit to India, as a way of strengthening Indo-US relations. His first address was at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad followed by a series of diplomatic conclaves and visits to spots of historical significance. He was accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The above picture of Trump and Modi hugging while the latter received the POTUS at the airport also went viral where people found Trump’s hand tucked in Modi’s jacket quite humorous.

4. India Imposed the World’s Largest Lockdown

After a spike in the cases of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24 imposed a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. A total ban was placed on venturing out of one’s homes. This made the lockdown the largest-ever in India and in the world.

5. The Historic Shaheen Bagh Protests Came to an End

After nearly 100 days of protesting the unlawful citizenship acts in India, the Muslim women-led protests at Shaheen Bagh came to an end due to the lockdown imposed in India. The protest was already receiving criticisms for continuing despite the pandemic, but when it finally ended, the protestors were lauded for their bravery and resilience all over the internet.

6. The Vishakhapatnam Gas Leak

In the early hours of May 7, an LG Polymers plant in Vishakhapatnam caused a gas leak, killing 12 and sickening hundreds of people in its vicinity. The plant was already operating for more than 20 years against environmental guidelines and has received a lot of criticism after this incident.

7. The Rupee Hit an All-Time Low in April

In a never-seen-before scenario, the Indian Rupee slumped to 76.87 against the US dollar on April 16. The economy suffered a major blow due to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and this was one of the strongest hits it took.

8. Cyclone Amphan Hit Eastern India

Cyclone Amphan hit the eastern part of India and parts of Bangladesh between 16 May and 21 May 2020. A Category 5 hurricane, Amphan left at least 98 dead in India and many more injured. Many lost their homes and families during the course of this disaster.

9. The Locust Attacks

Desert locusts are a collection of short-horned grasshoppers that swarm fields and are responsible for crop infestation. They first entered India on 13 May through Rajasthan and then were feared to spread through 18 districts destroying crops in states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, among others.

10. When Flamingos Painted the Creek in Mumbai Pink