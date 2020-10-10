Yami Gautam & Vikrant Massey Call Out Politicisation of Rape

The news of Hathras gangrape shook the country. With hundreds coming out on the streets to protest for justice to be served, the conversation about violence against women came to to forefront once again. Talking to The Quint, actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey spoke about how the politicisation that happened was detrimental to justice that should be served in the case.

"Consent is manufactured today. If at all what we are reading these days is true, it's shameful the kind of people we have become," says Vikrant Massey. He added, "Despite our political ideologies, our religion, we should keep all that aside and serve justice to this woman who went through it."

Talking about the caste conversation that started after the Hathras gangarape, Massey added, "People have been talking about caste since ages. Why does it that a Nirbhaya or a Hathras case to happen for us to talk about caste? The British came and used caste to divide because they saw what was happening. They saw what was imploding and exploding in our own country."