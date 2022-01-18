Video of Masala Ice Cream Dosa Goes Viral, Netizens React

Twitter reacts to masala ice cream dosa going viral
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
Social media is all about creating buzz and people have proven that they will go to any lengths to make viral videos. But, at what cost, we all ask! One such example is the recent viral video of a man making Ice Cream Masala Dosa Roll in Delhi. There is funny, there is bizzare and then, there's this! The masala dosa is chopped and mixed with ice cream to make rolls, topped with extra masala and served with chutney!
A blogger by the name 'thegreatindianfoodie' on instagram posted this video on 15th January and since then it has gone viral both on instagram and twitter.
Watch the video here:
Netizens were visibly displeased and expressed their legitimate concerns about this 'viral' dish calling it a new 'pandemic'. Watch their reactions here:
A user called it 'This is Getting Away With Murder'.. and we don't deny it!
