I Interviewed Justin Baldoni and I Can’t Keep Calm...

Interview With Justin Baldoni: My six minutes with Justin Baldoni - the shortest love story ever! | (Photo: The Quint)

The only reason you're are not a Justin Baldoni fan is because probably you don't know of him. Because of you do, you can't help yourself from admiring every single thing about him.

American actor, producer and director, Baldoni has captured millions of hearts over the past decade with roles that he has played. Apart from that, the outspoken feminist also took the TED Talk stage in 2017 to talk about how he is "tired of being a man." Justin Baldoni spoke about how men are taught to not cry, express feelings and how he was bullied in school when he couldn't conform to the boy bands.

Baldoni is popularly known for his portrayal of Rafael Solano in the popular show Jane The Virgin.

Now imagine, after following him for years, if you were to get a chance to interview the man himself, what would you do?

Watch the video to find out all that went through my head when I interviewed him.