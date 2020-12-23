It’s 2020 and Filmmakers Still Can’t Represent Trans Folk Well

This is Bollywood’s favourite recipe: Add a cishet character, put them in an awkward situation with a trans character, and voila! You now have a comedy sequence in your movie where the cishet character cannot help but be repulsed by the presence of a trans individual, making them the butt of all jokes.

In my observation, ridiculing trans individuals in movies like this has actually enabled most of us to make them the butt of jokes. We do not hesitate in passing lewd comments about their very identity, be it about the way they dress to the way they talk, just because they do not fit our (very narrow) perspectives on how people should act based on their gender.

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a classic case of well-intentioned content going wrong because of ignorance and lack of research. If only filmmakers could imbibe a sense of responsibility to educate themselves before approaching such delicate subjects, perhaps they could achieve something meaningful through their content aside from just creating to entertain.