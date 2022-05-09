'You're a Murderer, I'm a Murderer': GOP Leader Yells at Pro-Choice Protestors

Susan DeLemus.
(Photo: screenshot of video posted by @ColinGBooth on Twitter)
Amidst the Roe v Wade controversy in the United States, a New Hampshire state representative named Susan DeLemus was recorded shouting at abortion rights protesters, calling them and herself "murderers".
A video posted on Twitter shows the member of the Republican Party standing outside the state house on 5 May, confronting a group of protesters, yelling,"Shame on you! Shame on you, shame on all of you, shame on you for killing babies!"
"You're a murderer," she kept saying at one point.
The video has been viewed almost 1.5 million times.
The protest outside the New Hampshire State House came after the Politico published the leaked draft opinion of the US Supreme Court, in which it has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe V Wade decision that has guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years.
The document labeled “Opinion of the Court”, written by Justice Samuel Alito, reads “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” and that “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives”.
If Roe v Wade were indeed to be overruled, it would be illegal for people in the US in 23 states to get an abortion. Thirteen of them already have trigger laws in place that immediately kick in with the SC overrule. You can read more about it here.
