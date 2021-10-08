Why India's Women’s Safety Regime Needs a Drastic Overhaul

As a Parliamentarian and a citizen of the country, I see critical gaps in women's safety regime.

The gaps persist despite government’s efforts to promote women's empowerment. While addressing the nation from the Red Fort this year, the prime minister expressed a strong intent to ensure women safety, for which the state needs to fulfill its responsibility. Most recently, Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development affirmed the commitment to address gender-centric issues through mutual cooperation with the G20 group of countries.

The ground reality, is quite contrary.