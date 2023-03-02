This Women's Day, We Want to Know – What's Coming Between You and Your Work?

'You're a woman, why do you have to go to work?'

'How many times have I told you that you can't go to work!'

'We're not so poor that the women of the house have to go work.'

These filmy dialogues sound all too familiar, right?

As a working woman, do you constantly feel like you’re on an obstacle course – working around the hurdles that stand between you and your job? Be it conservative in-laws, a toxic work culture, or a full-fledged pandemic, it appears that working women in India just can’t catch a break!

This Women's Day, The Quint, we are starting a conversation for and by Women@Work – and we want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the form of a comment or a short video clip.

But, despite patriarchy trying its best to keep women out of the workforce, working women are rising the ladders of success, kicking aside one obstacle after the other.