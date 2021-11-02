Bikini Rule Ends: Women's Beach Handball Teams are Now Allowed to Wear Shorts

The International Handball Federation (IHF) amended its rules on the uniform of female athletes. Women will no longer be coerced to play in bikini bottoms.

The decision came as a response to widespread accusation by female players and coaches who deemed the uniform rules as sexist, The New York Times reported.

According to the new rules which will come into effect on 1 January, 2022, "Female athletes must wear short tight pants with a close fit."