UP & Punjab Polls: Why Are Parties Wooing Women Voters? Psephologist Explains

Psephologist and co-director of Lokniti Sanjay Kumar reflects upon the voting trends of women and why political parties have a 'new-found' love them.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/TheQuint)
Video Editor: Subroto Adhikari
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
From Congress party's announcement on 40 percent reservation of seats for women in Uttar Pradesh, to the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress announcing aids for women in Punjab and Goa respectively – political parties are wooing women voters to mobilise their votes, ahead of the five-state elections.
Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will go to polls, starting February 2022.
In an interview with The Quint, psephologist and co-director of Lokniti Sanjay Kumar reflects upon the voting trends of women and why political parties have a 'new-found' love for them.
Starting from the Bihar Assembly elections during 2015, when the women voter outnumbered men, a clear trend of women turning up in large numbers to vote has been observed, explained Kumar.
Gradually, with more states started showing the pattern with women outnumbering men in at least 15-16 states.
During the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, a large number of women candidates got elected on tickets given by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.
According to Kumar, if there are 100 women who have contested in an election, more women could get elected to the Assembly than Parliament when compared with 100 men.
Speaking about Congress party's decision to field 40 percent women candidates, Kumar said:
In Kumar’s words, giving tickets to women without any support base is nothing but ‘icing' without the 'cake'.
Even though the voting decisions of women are till date largely influenced and shaped by the male family members, the figures have improved over the decade.
Citing data based on survey estimates, during the elections of 2004 and 2009, roughly a quarter of women used to say that they took advice from the male members in the family, whereas only 1 percent agreed to have decided on their own.
According to Kumar, safety and security might not be the primary issue for a large number of women living in villages, contrary to perception.
So, will women decide who wins 2022 state Assembly polls?
"If we see women shifting their vote in favour of one political party, and if that party wins election, we should be able to say that women vote mattered for this party. If that's not the case, we would have to conclude that women vote was important but it did not play a decisive role in victory of defeat of a political party," Kumar said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)