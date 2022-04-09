Voluntary Party Quota: An Alternative Route To Achieve Women’s Representation

With the current trend and pace, meeting the target of 50 percent representation for women politicians appears to be a far-fetched dream.
The world today has unequivocally realised that gender equality is indispensable for achieving a peaceful and sustainable existence. For far too long, biases and prejudices inherent in almost every culture across the globe enforced deep-rooted structures depriving women of their rights and dignity as equal citizens.
Recognising these structural inequalities, policies have been framed at various international platforms and concrete steps and measures have been adopted to empower women and achieve equality of the sexes.
In the context of India, women empowerment and gender equality were envisioned as a part of nation-building from the very beginning, finding expression in the visions of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.
Notwithstanding the significant strides that India has made towards women’s empowerment, it is pertinent to examine this progress against the targets and goals outlined in the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Amartya Sen defined development as ‘expansion of freedom for all, men and women equally’ and presented gender equality as a core objective of development. The inextricable link between gender equality and human development has been emphasised by many subsequent economists.
It is often overlooked that gender equality has the potential to change economic outcomes by enhancing productivity and the economic empowerment of women translates into poverty reduction as women invest their earnings in their children and communities.
At the dawn of the 21st century, member states of the United Nations pledged to implement the Millennium Development Goals (MDG), which included specific targets for achieving gender equality including proportionate representation of women in the national parliament.
Its sequel, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), further envisioned equal participation of women at the level of decision making in SDG5.
During the period of MDG (2000-2015), India achieved remarkable improvement in contracting the gender gap in the first three aspects but without a corresponding success with regards to political participation.
In the first tier of representation, the Parliament that is, women constitute only 14.4 percent in Lok Sabha (75/540 till April, 2019), and 11.2 percent (27/241 till June, 2020) in Rajya Sabha.
This proportion is less than the world average of 25.8 percent. The proportion of women in the Indian parliament is extremely low, standing at the 147th position in the Inter-Preliminary Union (IPU) ranking among 187 countries.
In the Assembly elections of ten states since 2019, women’s representation improved in Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa while declining in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. West Bengal has maintained the numbers in consecutive elections.
India has achieved greater success in the third tier ie, local bodies through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments of 1993 which provided 33 percent reservation for women.
However, the country is still waiting for women’s reservations in the first and second-tier.
The 108th Amendment Bill which aims to reserve one-third of seats in Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but has unfortunately never been discussed in the Lok Sabha.
In 72 years of democratic India, the country was headed by a woman for nearly 16 years but in the same period, the proportion of women in the Parliament was only 14 percent.
If women’s reservation is not provided as a constitutional mandate, what possible mechanism remains to increase women’s participation in law-making?
Political parties have to think beyond the legal arrangement and begin within their respective parties.
The ANC (1997 Amendment) took the progressive step of ensuring decent representation of women in all levels of decision-making by implementing a quota of at least one-third in its structure to enable such effective participation.
The 1997 amendment changed the face of the South African Parliament as a result of which women’s participation rose from a mere 2 percent to 46.4 percent and bagged the 11th position in the IPU ranking. A World Bank report also indicated in very clear terms that quota arrangement facilitated an increase in women’s representation in decision-making bodies.
While the Congress failed to secure an electoral victory, the party’s experiment with voluntary quota deserves attention. It could be an alternative as well as an effective means to achieve the set targets of women’s participation in higher decision-making bodies.
The stats from countries such as South Africa indicate phenomenal success with voluntary party quota and the Congress experiment with it in India is worth mentioning.
(Dr Utsav Kumar Singh is an Assistant Professor of Economics in Delhi University. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)