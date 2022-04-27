Lack of Flexibility, Burnout: Survey on What's Pushing Women Out of Workforce

According to the report, at least 56 percent of women say that their stress levels were higher than the previous year. Image only for representation.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Lack of flexible working hours and burnout are pushing a significant number of women employees from around the world to exit workforce, revealed Deloitte's 'Women@Work 2022' survey.
The report is based on a survey, conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, of 5,000 women from 10 countries, including 500 from India.
According to the report, at least 56 percent of women say that their stress levels were higher than the previous year. Almost half of them stated that they were experiencing burnout.
The report also added that around 60 percent of women who work in hybrid work environments feel they have been excluded from important meetings.
Only 24 percent of non-inclusive behaviour by colleagues were reported to employers, the survey revealed. It added that women who belong to minority groups in their countries, LGBT+ women and those in lower management are more likely to experience these behaviour.
Data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private research firm in Mumbai, said that more than half of the 900 million Indians of legal working age don’t want a job.
Though women represent 49 percent of India’s population, women contribute only 18 percent of its economic output, about half the global average, the report added.