Lack of Flexibility, Burnout: Survey on What's Pushing Women Out of Workforce

Lack of flexible working hours and burnout are pushing a significant number of women employees from around the world to exit workforce, revealed Deloitte's 'Women@Work 2022' survey.

The report is based on a survey, conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, of 5,000 women from 10 countries, including 500 from India.

According to the report, at least 56 percent of women say that their stress levels were higher than the previous year. Almost half of them stated that they were experiencing burnout.