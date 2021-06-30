What About Our Agency?: Women Tweet on Srinagar 'Conversion' Row

Amid the controversy over two Sikh women being allegedly converted forcefully to Islam and married to Muslim men in Jammu and Kashmir, one of them remarried a man from the Sikh community on Tuesday, 27 June, just two days after being 'handed over' to her family by the police.

The row is centred around 26-year-old Srinagar resident Manmeet Kaur. While the family claims that her marriage to 29-year-old Shahid Nazir Bhat was a case of "forced conversion", we have not heard from Kaur herself. While she has recorded a statement with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the details of the same are not known.

Women, many from the Sikh community, have taken to social media to point out how the incident is laced with misogyny by completely ignoring the agency of a woman and rendering her voiceless.