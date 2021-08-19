Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

Among the many harrowing images in Afghanistan in recent days, one inspiring development is that despite the Taliban taking over Kabul, is the courage and determination shown by women journalists of the country.

Empowering images emerged on social media this week of women journalists from several Afghan outlets, such as TOLO News, Ariana TV, and Etilaatroz, reporting from ground zero.

Here's a look at some of Afghan's women journalists and their inspiring work.