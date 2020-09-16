More Women Left Jobless in Informal Sector Post Lockdown: Survey

Prior to the lockdown, 90 percent of 3,221 these women were engaged in paid work.

In the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions, the livelihood of women engaged in informal sector have been impacted the most, revealed a new survey by ActionAid Association.

Conducted between the period of May-June 2020, the survey is based on the response of 3,221 women who work in the informal sector across 20 states in the country.

Of those surveyed, 79.23 percent women were left jobless following the lockdown. Compared to this, only 51.6% said they weren't engaged in active employment during the lockdown period.