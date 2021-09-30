Ratio of Women in Senior Management Positions Higher in Rural India: NSO Report

Ratio of women to men at managerial positions in rural areas stood at 21.5 percent, while ratio of those in the urban areas accounted for only 16.5 percent.
The ratio of women workers at senior and middle-management positions, as against men, in rural areas was higher than the urban areas, revealed the Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2019-2020.
However, the ratio of women workers in senior and middle management overall (including rural and urban) areas stood at 18.8 percent in 2019-2020, the report said.
The women in urban areas recorded only 23.6 percent.
The overall, including urban and rural, ratio of female workers stood at 28.2 percent, as per the report, in 2019-20.
When it comes to ratio of women as professionals and technicians, Sikkim recorded highest (120.2 percent), followed by Daman & Diu (110.7 percent), and Meghalaya (101.5 percent).
Meghalaya (34.1 percent) topped the list of states and union territories with highest ratio of women workers to total workers in senior and middle management positions, said news agency PTI, quoting the report. Sikkim came second with 33.5 percent, and Mizoram third with 33.3 percent, respectively. Andhra Pradesh and Punjab followed.
However, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Haryana, and Assam recorded the lowest ratio of women workers to total workers in managerial positions.
