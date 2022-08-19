Women Have More Sexual Partners Than Men In 11 States/UTs: NFHS Data

Women on average have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs but the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or lived with stood at 4 percent, much higher than that of women at 0.5 percent, according to the NFHS data.

The National Family Health Survey which was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men showed that the number of sex partners on average for women was higher than men in many states and Union territories.