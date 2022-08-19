Women Have More Sexual Partners Than Men In 11 States/UTs: NFHS Data

The National Family Health Survey-5 conducted during 2019-21 surveyed 707 districts of the country from 28 States and eight Union Territories.
(Photo Courtesy: UN Women)
Women on average have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs but the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or lived with stood at 4 percent, much higher than that of women at 0.5 percent, according to the NFHS data.
The National Family Health Survey which was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men showed that the number of sex partners on average for women was higher than men in many states and Union territories.
Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on an average 3.1 sex partners as against the 1.8 for men.
But the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or live-in partner, in the 12 months preceding the survey, stood at 4 percent. For women, the number stood at 0.5 percent.
