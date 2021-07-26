All-Women Farmers' Parliament in Delhi to Mark 8 Months of Protest

At least 200 women farmers made their way from Delhi's Singhu border to Jantar Mantar on Monday, 26 July, to mark eight months of farmers' protest against the three farm laws and hold a mock parliament against the same.

"Tomorrow's Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar will be conducted entirely by women. The Mahila Kisan Sansad will reflect the key role that women play in Indian agriculture, and their critical role in the ongoing movement too. Convoys of women farmers from various districts are reaching the morchas for the Mahila Kisan Sansad," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said, in a press release.

At least 40 protesting farmer groups will be joining the women farmers as they lead protest on 26 July. The unions have been staging protests in Jantar Mantar since 22 July, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.