German Gymnasts to Norwegian Athletes: How Women Took Charge of Sporting Outfits

Women athletes' dress codes is always 'expected' to fit right with the notions of being 'feminine' or 'traditional' enough. While some countries want women to cover themselves in scorching heat and play, there are some who fine sportswomen for 'improper clothing' when they do not adhere to set rules.

Earlier in July, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for “improper clothing." Here, improper clothing was that they were playing in shorts instead of bikini bottoms, when the men's team has been playing in shorts all along. Whether it is about covering the entire body or baring it all – it is not athletics or logic but the preconceived notion of beauty standards and 'aesthetic' that governs decisions about their attire. There is no right to choose. There is no flexibility. And in most cases, there are contrasting dress codes for men and women with no concrete basis.

The story of sportswomen performing with discomfort isn’t something new. But for how long?

Here's a list of all the times women took charge of their sporting outfits, and broke the so-called norm.