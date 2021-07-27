German Gymnasts to Norwegian Athletes: How Women Took Charge of Sporting Outfits

Athletes are now coming forward and calling out the outdated uniform regulations. Here are some examples.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Women athletes' dress codes is always 'expected' to fit right with the notions of being 'feminine' or 'traditional' enough. While some countries want women to cover themselves in scorching heat and play, there are some who fine sportswomen for 'improper clothing' when they do not adhere to set rules.
Earlier in July, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for “improper clothing." Here, improper clothing was that they were playing in shorts instead of bikini bottoms, when the men's team has been playing in shorts all along. Whether it is about covering the entire body or baring it all – it is not athletics or logic but the preconceived notion of beauty standards and 'aesthetic' that governs decisions about their attire. There is no right to choose. There is no flexibility. And in most cases, there are contrasting dress codes for men and women with no concrete basis.
The story of sportswomen performing with discomfort isn’t something new. But for how long?
Here's a list of all the times women took charge of their sporting outfits, and broke the so-called norm.
The German women's gymnastics team decided to wear full-length body suits at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, 25 July, instead of traditional leotards. This was the first time any team in the Olympics has done this.
The suits, which the team wore in their qualifications at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, covered their legs to the ankle, in stark contrast to the high-cut leotards worn by many other female gymnasts at the Olympics.
"It's about what feels comfortable. We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear," German gymnast Elisabeth Seitz told The Guardian.
German gymnastics team at Tokyo 2020
German women's gymnastics team at Toyko 2020.
Recently, the Norwegian women's beach handball team decided to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms for a tournament at the sport's Euro 2021 tournament.
The team was later fined by the European Handball Federation (EFH) for 'improper clothing'.
The Norway handball federation came forward in the support of their team and said, "We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with."
Norwegian women's beach handball team fined for wearing shorts
Serena Williams wore a custom-made black catsuit during the 2018 French Open. The outfit was criticised by the president of the French Tennis Federation Bernard Giudicelli, who said that the outfit “wouldn’t be back.” It “went too far,” he continued. "The combination of Serena this year, for example, it will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”
Williams, in a conference, stated, "I've had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don't know how many I've had in the past 12 months. I've been wearing pants, in general, a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going." And the outfit she wore was dedicated to "all the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy."
Serena Williams at French Opens 2018
Germany's beach volleyball players Karla Borger and Julia Sude decided to boycott a tournament in Qatar in March 2021 for its strict clothing rules.
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) asked the female players at the FIVB tournament to wear shirts and long trousers rather than the usual bikinis "out of respect for the culture and traditions of the host country."
In an interview with radio station Deutschlandfunk, Borger said that they would normally be happy to "adapt to any country," but that the extreme heat in Doha meant that bikinis were necessary.
Karla Borger and Julia Sude.
During a match at US Open 2018, Alizé Cornet was returning from her break between sets when she changed her top quickly. According to the officials, when Cornet realised her shirt was backward and turned it around at the back of the court, she temporarily exposed her sports bra.
This behaviour was deemed as ‘unsportsmanlike’ by the empire and she received a court violation for the same.
Sania Mirza, the multiple Grand Slam winner has often been a victim of such sexism. From religious leaders to people on social media, time and again many have objected to Mirza's way of dressing.
"Do you think Sania Mirza’s attire is legal? Is it legal? It is sexual and hence, un-Islamic," said a religious leader during a TV show in 2017.
Sania Mirza via her Instagram
Athletes are now coming forward and calling out the outdated uniform regulations and demanding athleticism over aesthetics. Will the international sporting bodies take note?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined