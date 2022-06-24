Gujarat Woman Sarpanch Removes Veil on Minister’s Request, Sets an Example

In a surprise gesture, Gujarat's Minister for Education, Jitu Vaghani, requested Meenaba Zala, the sarpanch of Ranjtej village in the state's Mehsana district, to remove her veil before he accepted her felicitation at a public event in the region, reported The Indian Express.

The villagers had gathered at the school to launch the annual school enrolment and 'Kanya Kelavani' schemes (bringing up of girls) when the minister made the request to Meenaba, the village's first-ever female sarpanch.

Meenaba was reportedly seated on the floor next to other veiled women, while the men seated on plastic chairs right next to them.