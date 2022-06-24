Gujarat Woman Sarpanch Removes Veil on Minister’s Request, Sets an Example

Image used for representational purposes.
In a surprise gesture, Gujarat's Minister for Education, Jitu Vaghani, requested Meenaba Zala, the sarpanch of Ranjtej village in the state's Mehsana district, to remove her veil before he accepted her felicitation at a public event in the region, reported The Indian Express.
The villagers had gathered at the school to launch the annual school enrolment and 'Kanya Kelavani' schemes (bringing up of girls) when the minister made the request to Meenaba, the village's first-ever female sarpanch.
Meenaba was reportedly seated on the floor next to other veiled women, while the men seated on plastic chairs right next to them.
According to the report, when one of the men implied that "Rajput women do not remove their veil", the minister responded, “What does caste have to do with this? Darbar, Patel, Vaniya or Brahmin… see how happy the women are and the blessings they will give you.”
When a village elder agreed with the minister, the sarpanch removed her veil. A chair was also arranged for her on the stage.
"I really wanted to join the police force but could not as my brother was strict. So, I was made to drop out of college in the first year of BCom," she told the newspaper.
