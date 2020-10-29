Man Rapes 21-Yr-Old At Gurugram Hosp, She Tells Father Using Signs

A 21-year-old woman, who was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram for tuberculosis treatment, was allegedly raped in their intensive care unit, reported NDTV on Thursday, 29 October.
The woman was raped repeatedly while she was in semi-conscious condition between 21 and 27 October, reports said.
She wrote about the alleged assault in a note and gave it to her father and used sign language to explain it to him.
“We are probing the case. We are trying to find out if Vikas worked at the hospital. The woman’s parents are not aware of it. We would be able to get a clarity once we get a statement from the patient. We are probing the CCTV footage from the hospital to get clues,” police officer Maksood Ahmad told the TV news channel.
No arrest has been made in connection with the case and the cops are trying to ascertain if the attacker is an employee of the hospital.
In a statement, Fortis Hospital said that they have zero-tolerance policy.
“Six days after admission, the patient alleged that she has been violated on the day of admission. Post her complaint, we immediately informed the police. We have a zero-tolerance policy in such situations and are extending full cooperation and support including entire CCTV footage to the police,” the hospital said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
