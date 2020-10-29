Man Rapes 21-Yr-Old At Gurugram Hosp, She Tells Father Using Signs

She wrote about the alleged assault in a note and gave it to her father and used sign language to explain it to him.

A 21-year-old woman, who was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram for tuberculosis treatment, was allegedly raped in their intensive care unit, reported NDTV on Thursday, 29 October.

The woman was raped repeatedly while she was in semi-conscious condition between 21 and 27 October, reports said.

