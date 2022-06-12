Woman in Bhopal Attacked by Men Armed With Paper Cutter; Gets 118 Stitches

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the woman and her husband on Sunday, 12 June.
(Photo: Twitter/ Shivraj Singh Chauhan)
A woman on Friday, 10 June, underwent surgery and received at least 118 stitches on her face after she was attacked by a group of men armed with a paper cutter while defending herself from eve-teasing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
The police have arrested two accused – Badshah Beg and Ajay, alias Bitti Sibde – and the search is on for the third accused, reported NDTV.
According to the police, the incident happened at Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar area on Friday, where the woman and her husband had a spat with the accused over bike parking.
Later, when the couple was leaving the hotel, the accused attacked her with a paper cutter as revenge for slapping one of the accused.
Her husband rushed her to the hospital where she underwent surgery and received stitches.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday, 12 June, visited the couple and said that he has instructed the police commissioner and other officials to take the strictest action against the accused.
He tweeted, “No criminal will be spared. Strict action will be taken.”
The CM said that the woman’s injuries will be treated at the cost of the state government, and awarded her Rs one lakh for her bravery.
(With inputs from NDTV.)