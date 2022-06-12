Woman in Bhopal Attacked by Men Armed With Paper Cutter; Gets 118 Stitches

A woman on Friday, 10 June, underwent surgery and received at least 118 stitches on her face after she was attacked by a group of men armed with a paper cutter while defending herself from eve-teasing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The police have arrested two accused – Badshah Beg and Ajay, alias Bitti Sibde – and the search is on for the third accused, reported NDTV.

According to the police, the incident happened at Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar area on Friday, where the woman and her husband had a spat with the accused over bike parking.