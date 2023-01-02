Why Urban Indian Women Are Falling for Virginity Pills – And Who's To Blame?

Physiologically, there is no such thing as 'losing virginity.' But the concept is refusing to disappear.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
There's the red pill and blue pill, but ever heard of a virginity pill?
A simple Google search leads one to multiple products that claim that they can 'restore' a woman's virginity. These so-called 'artificial' hymens could either be a pill or a capsule, an insertable pouch, or a vagina tightening gel, which are available on e-commerce platforms selling medicines – some even on popular websites.
A 'virgin' is simply someone who has not had sex. That does not concern itself to any body part, explains Dr Sucharita Dalvie, gynecologist and co-founder and coordinator of the Asia Safe Abortion Partnership.
"People think that if a woman's hymen is broken or torn, she has 'lost' her virginity. That is not the case. The hymen is a stretchable organ, which means that when penetration happens, it simply stretches to accommodate it. It does not break, disappear, or get damaged," she adds.
Although the companies that manufacture them shared no data on the demand for these products, several women that The Quint reached out to admitted to using them, with almost all of them reiterating the fact that the myth of virginity and the desire to control a woman's sexuality are still prevalent.
When 24-year-old Rani, from Maharashtra's Kanjarbhat community, was to get married in April 2022, she knew she had to undergo the ancient practice of ‘gun jiti’ or 'virginity test.' According to the custom, the bride's virginity is 'tested for' by looking for blood stains on a white sheet – right after the wedding night.
A panicked Rani resorted to YouTube for answers – and it led her to ordering 'fake hymen' from a well-known website.
Rani is not an exception. In many communities across India, women face intense pressure to 'prove' their so-called virginity – seen as a test of their 'purity' and 'chastity'.
"A part of me wonders whether these products offer safety to people who may not have that kind of negotiating power, or are under the threat of further violence if their community were to find out that they've been sexually active. It's merely a symptomatic fix if we were to ban such products, which we absolutely must," says Apurupa Vatsalya (she/ they), Lead, Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice, The YP Foundation.
Twenty-six-year-old Shivani from Chennai was warned about 'the question' when she started meeting potential suitors for marriage.
In her third conversation with a 30-year-old IT professional and potential partner, he actually popped the question.
Shivani fled the scene and never spoke to the person again – but it was hardly the last time she faced the question.
About 600 km away, Ayesha, a 23-year-old advertising professional, working in Bengaluru, said:
And Indian women are actively breaking the cycle, data shows.
According to the latest National Health Family Survey (NFHS-5), the median age of first sexual intercourse is 18.9 years for women aged 25-49. Ten percent of women in this age bracket have had sex before age 15, and 39 percent before age 18.
By age 20, almost 60 percent of them have had sexual intercourse.
But the share of Indian women who admit to having non-marital sex is still very low.
The HT-MaRS Youth Survey in 2015 showed that an unprecedented 61 percent believe that premarital sex is no longer a taboo. But when it comes to marriage, 63 percent want their partners to be 'virgins.'
Growing up in Lucknow, 25-year-old Cauvery was told repeatedly that only women of 'loose moral character' date other men; but there was no conversation about sex or sexual health with anyone.
It was only after she moved to Delhi for college that she was exposed to a gendered bias – if you are a man, being sexually active outside the society-approved relationships is lauded, but women are made to feel like they will "pay a price."
Internalised patriarchy also has a big role to play, these women say. When Ayesha's mother found out that her daughter was sexually active, she was taken to a gynaecologist.
But how did her mother find out that Ayesha was sexually active?
Both the best and the worst-kept secret of sisterhood: 'What they don't know won't hurt anyone.'
Shivani got married earlier this year to someone who never asked the unwarranted question about virginity. But she says, there are many women who reveal 'just the information required.'
Shivani's friend Ritika* (name changed) has been married for over five years now. She chose to keep her sexual history to herself.
"I chose not to reveal it on my own – no one even entertained the possibility that I could have been sexually active. I also don't feel ashamed, but just amused how everything about how women must be is just assumed by everyone around her."
Ayesha, too, says if she faces the difficult choice, she would reveal what's necessary.
Indian women are having pre-marital sex. But they do not have access to safe spaces to talk about it. Lack of conversation means, women are, once again, entrapped in a never-ending cycle – of health risks, unwanted pregnancies.
"There is so much importance given to someone's first-time, because she is a 'virgin', because she will be 'de-flowered'; these notions give men the idea that they 'own' a woman – and puts toxic romanticisation idea of a first-time. We all think that we know so many people who have had pre-marital sex but we are all the exceptions. There are many who simply have no means to reach out to anyone and this keeps getting passed on from generation to generation," Shivani tells The Quint.
What women need now is access to stigma-free, rights-affirming information on issues of health and sexuality. The few such spaces that exist now, are the exceptions and now the rule.
"Parents and educators and who are supposed to be invested in the healthy growth and development of adolescents and young people are perpetuating damaging myths and are actively participating in gatekeeping information, tools, resources and services which can enable safer sex practices."
While Indian women are breaking the cycle actively, it is merely a dent in the scheme of things for now.
(This is part one of the two-part series. In the second part, The Quint delves deeper into the safety hazard of using virginity pills.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)