'Taiban Will Come For People Like Me': Afghan's 1st Female Mayor Lives In Fear

Zarifa Ghafari, Afghanistan's first and youngest female mayor, is living in fear.

She had hoped that Kabul would not collapse in the hands of militant groups but as the Taliban took over the country's capital on 15 August, putting millions of women and children at greater risk.

The 27-year-old says she has nowhere to go as the senior members of the Ashraf Ghani-led government somehow managed to flee.

"There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?" told Ghafari to the British newspaper iNews.