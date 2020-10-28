Accused Stalked, Demanded Her to Marry Him: Nikita Tomar’s Kin

A case of stalking was filed against the accused in 2018, but was later withdrawn by Nikita Tomar’s family. The Quint Image used for representation. | (Photo: The Quint) Gender A case of stalking was filed against the accused in 2018, but was later withdrawn by Nikita Tomar’s family.

Twenty-one-year-old Haryana college student Nikita Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against her alleged stalker Touseef in September 2020. A month later, on 26 October, she was shot dead by the same man, outside her college campus in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Touseef and Rehan, the two accused in the case, were arrested by the Haryana Police. Speaking to The Times of India, Nikita's father Mool Chand Tomar, confirmed that a police complaint was filed last month.

“He has been <a href="https://www.thequint.com/neon/gender/stalking-cases-in-india-on-spike-one-case-every-55-minutes">persistently calling her up</a> for the past few weeks and pressuring her to convert to Islam and marry him, but she refused.”

Who Is Touseef? How Did He Know Nikita?

According to media reports, the accused and alleged stalker Touseef was Nikita’s batchmate at school. Touseef is the nephew of Congress' Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed. After completing schooling, Touseef decided to pursue a course in Physiotherapy, while Nikita, a topper enrolled in Agarwal College in Ballabgarh, was pursuing her undergraduate degree in Commerce.

The 21-year-old woman wanted to pursue civil services, a relative told The Times of India.

Stalking Case Registered In 2018 But Withdrawn

The Haryana Police told the newspaper that a case was registered against Touseef after he allegedly abducted Nikita in 2018. However, Nikita's family withdrew the case after a panchayat was held, the report said, adding that her family was pressured by Touseef's relative who held political influence in the state.

Nikita was reportedly assured that Touseef will not “trouble her anymore.”

Investigation Underway

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman running away and attempting to escape, before she was shot dead. Touseef was seen attempting to shove her into a car.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of Arms Act at Ballabgarh police station.

While the two accused are under arrest, the coutry-made pistol was recovered by police. (With inputs from Times of India)