Savitri Jindal to Kiran Mazumdar – The 6 Women in Forbes' 100 Richest Indians

Six women made it to the list of Forbes 100 richest Indians, 2021.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Six women – including Savitri Jindal, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Divya Gokulnath – made it to the list of Forbes 100 richest Indians, 2021.
In the second year of grappling with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, a stock market boom spurred India's richest to increase their combined wealth by 50 percent, Forbes noted.
The 2021 list is topped by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani who has been the richest Indian for the 14th consecutive year. In 2021, Ambani added $4 billion to his net worth. Here's a look at the six women on the coveted list.
The Jindal Group, whose interests primarily lies in steel, power, cement and infrastructure is chaired by Savitri Jindal. She has topped the list of richest women in India, and is ranked 7th in the overall list.
Savitri Jindal's wealth has doubled to $18 billion in 2021 since the last time she was in top 10, which was in 2012.
Ranked along with her son, Anil Rai Gupta, Vinod Rai Gupta has drawn her fortune from her holding in Havells – which is an electrical equipments manufacturing company.
The company sells in more than 50 countries and has 14 factories across India. Vinod is ranked 24th on the Forbes' list. Her wealth was doubled to $7.6 billion in 2021.
Leena Gandhi Tiwari is the chairperson of USV Private Limited – a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Mumbai.
Tiwari has done her Masters in Business Administration from Boston University. She is ranked 43rd on the list. Her net worth stands at $4.4 billion, Forbes reported.
Divya Gokulnath is the co-founder of the online ed-tech app – Byju's. She ranks 47th on the list alongside her husband, Byju Raveendran. Divya's fortune stands at $4.05 billion.
Byjus's has grown to enroll 100 million students with 6.4 million annual paid subscriptions, noted Forbes. The company has listed investments from the likes of Tencent, Tiger Global and Mark Zuckeberg.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore.
She is also the former chairperson of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Mazumdar ranked 53 on the list. Her net worth stands at $3.9 billion, a decrease from $4.6 billion in 2020.
Mallika Srinivasan of the Amalgamations family is the chairperson and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipments Limited (TAFE). The group is also known for Simpsons and Co.
Ranked 73rd on the list, her net worth stands at $2.89 billion.
