Can’t Ignore That India Has No Openly Gay Judge: Saurabh Kirpal

In October 2017, the Delhi High Court had unanimously recommended Saurabh Kirpal, a seasoned lawyer, for the appointment as the permanent judge of the Delhi High Court. With this, Kirpal became the first openly gay judge in India to be recommended for the position.

However, almost four years later, he still awaits the final decision on this recommendation. The delay, he feels, has something to do with his sexual orientation.

In an interview with The Quint, Kirpal said that one cannot ignore the fact that there is no openly queer judge on the Bench in India.