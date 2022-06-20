What Are Your Gender Pronouns? The Question Is Important Now More Than Ever

When someone refers to themselves using the pronouns 'they', here's a few responses they receive:

Hey, I see you, but who are 'they'?

Khud ko ‘hum’ kyun bolte ho. Raja Maharaja ho kya?

Oh, that's so cool! From today, I'm also they/them.

Oh wait, but isn’t that grammatically incorrect?

So, you chose it yourself, so even I can choose to not call you they. Its a choice for me too, right?