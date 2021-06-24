What Happened the Night Vismaya Died: In-Laws’ Differing Versions

The death of 24-year-old Vismaya V Nair in Kerala’s Kollam district has put the focus back on dowry harassment.

She was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband Kiran Kumar’s home in Sasthamkotta, Kollam.

Vismaya died a few days after she sent messages to a cousin confessing that she was subjected to brutal domestic violence by her husband, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department. While her husband has surrendered before the police and is undergoing interrogation, his parents are providing contrasting versions to different media houses.