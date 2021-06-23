Vismaya Death: Husband, Accused of Dowry Harassment, Surrenders

S Kiran Kumar, the husband of 22-year-old Vismaya who was found dead on Monday, 21 June, surrendered before the Sooranad police on the same night. Vismaya V Nair, a final year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, was found dead at Kiran Kumar’s house in Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kerala’s Kollam district.
Her family has alleged that she was assaulted over dowry issues and accused that this was a case of murder and not suicide.
Vismaya died a few days after she sent messages to a cousin confessing that she was subjected to brutal domestic violence by her husband, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department. Police had registered a case based on the complaint filed by Vismaya’s family after her death. Sooranad police said that Kiran is being questioned and more people will have to be questioned in the case.
She says in the message that she has not told anyone else about the assault. The photos she shared with her cousin show injuries on her face, shoulder and hands. In messages it was also mentioned that the assault was frequent.
A few months ago, Kiran had hit Vismaya in front of her parents, following which the family took him to the police station. However the police insisted on a compromise.
Though Vismaya stayed back at her house after this incident, Kiran took her back three months ago, and she stopped contacting her father and brother after that. Though Vismaya did tell her mother about instances of assault in the last three months, she stayed back at Kiran’s house.
Vismaya's mother Sajitha told the media that a few weeks ago Kiran had hit Vismaya's face so badly that her mouth had started bleeding.
(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
