Rape Threat to Virat Kohli's 9-Month-Old Daughter: Where Do Trolls Draw a Line?

The barbaric tweet called for the toddler's photo to be revealed while issuing a rape threat.
(Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Reader discretion is advised.)
It is gruesome to even read the tweet by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl issuing a rape threat to a nine-month-old Vamika Kohli, daughter of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli.
While the identity of the person who tweeted the rape threat is yet to be verified, the screenshot has been amplified several times by right-leaning handles.
The tweet comes at a time when captain Kohli is facing vitriolic trolling for speaking in support of his Muslim teammate Mohammed Shami who was attacked online after the cricket team faced a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup.
Shami was subjected to vicious online trolling and abuse on Instagram and Twitter soon after the match between the two teams, in which he conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs, ended.
Issuing a strong statement slamming trolls who were questioning Shami's 'patriotism', Kohli said:
In what now seems to be a disturbing trend, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni was also issued rape threats following his performance during IPL 2020 in October.
A resident of Namna Kapaya village in Kutch district, he had left a threat message on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni.
Cricket may be one of the most popular games in India, it may have die-hard fans, but some of these so-called fans readily embody toxic masculinity on social media when the team does not match their expectations.
Their 'love' for the game is forgotten, and what is left over is pure hate.
'Blaming' and directing vile messages towards actor Anushka Sharma every time Kohli-led India's performance lets fans down is almost a textbook response now – in turn leading to it being 'normalised.'
Way back in 2016, Kohli slammed the trolls and took a stand against them, when his then girlfriend Sharma was attacked – yet again.
In 2020, Anushka Sharma broke her silence formally when a cricket legend made a sexist remark. In an attempt to criticise Virat Kohli’s form and preparation for the IPL, Sunil Gavaskar made a comment about how, during lockdown, Kohli was only spotted playing cricket with his wife.
No, Gavaskar's comment cannot be compared to that of a nameless troll.
But these nameless trolls have stooped to yet another repugnant low. They are coming for the children. In a triggering display of toxicity, the hate messages – those of rape and physical violence – are being directed at girl children of these players.
More than 50 percent of girls and women between the ages of 15 and 25 have been cyberstalked, sent explicit messages and photos, been harassed and abused online, according to a global survey by Plan International.
One in every four girls revealed that the abuse on social media made them feel physically unsafe.
And while social media allows the perpetrators and abusers to function anonymously and issue such blatant threats, in doing so it makes the targets of such abuse, especially children, doubly vulnerable.
If this could happen to the daughters of two of India's most powerful sportspersons, take a moment to imagine what it must be like for other women, and their children, on social media.
