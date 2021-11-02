DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police Over Rape Threat to Virat Kohli's Daughter

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 2 November, issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell over online rape threats to nine-month-old daughter of Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli's daughter.
The Commission has taken sou-moto cognisance of media reports on rape threats to Vamika Kohli.
The DCW has directed the Cyber Crime to register an FIR, track down and arrest the alleged perpetrator, their press release stated.
“This is the time to stand behind our team not against them. Even if India lost to Pakistan the players and their families don't deserve hatred. I'm deeply disgusted to note that the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli is getting online rape threats," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.
The barbaric tweet, by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl, called for the toddler's photo to be revealed while issuing a rape threat. As on 1 November, the handle stands deleted from Twitter.
While the identity of the person who tweeted the rape threat is yet to be verified, the screenshot has been amplified several times by right-leaning handles.
The tweet comes at a time when captain Kohli is facing vitriolic trolling for speaking in support of his Muslim teammate Mohammed Shami who was attacked online after the cricket team faced a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup.
