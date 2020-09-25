Gavaskar Joins Trolls in Passing Sexist Remark on Anushka Sharma

Sexist trolls targetted Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma yet again, on Thursday, 24 September, blaming and taking snide digs at her for her husband and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s performance in the game against Kings XI Punjab.
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, too, joined the trolls in making a sexist remark, while sitting in the commentary box during the game.
"Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)" he said, referring to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the country's coronavirus lockdown.
While online bullying of Sharma is nothing new, it has almost become a norm to troll her and make so-called-jokes when her husband fails to perform on field.
However, a section of social media not only called out Gavaskar but also the internet trolls, stating that Anushka’s name never figures during Kohli’s match-winning performances.
Published: 25 Sep 2020,11:02 AM IST