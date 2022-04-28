'Look Out Notice': Producer Vijay Babu Booked for Outing Kerala Rape Survivor

The senior police officer told The Quint that they have launched an investigation.

The Facebook page of Women Against Sexual Harassment shared the survivor’s statement in which Babu is accused of behaving like a ‘saviour and friend’ to sexually exploit her. “He was like a monster to me,” her statement read.

“Whenever I was conscious, I denied consent for engaging in sex. But for him it was never an issue and disregarding my protest he has raped me several times during the past one and a half months,” the survivor alleged. She added that she was afraid of speaking up because of the ‘clout, influence, and power he wielded in the film industry’,” she alleged.