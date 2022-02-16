Video Shows UP Cops Lathi-Charging Muslim Women Protesting Against Hijab Ban

As the row over students' donning of hijab in Karnataka colleges escalates, Muslim women protesting against the hijab ban were allegedly beaten by police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday, 13 January. Image used for representation.
As the row over students' donning of hijab in Karnataka colleges escalates, Muslim women protesting against the hijab ban were allegedly beaten by police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday, 13 January.
A video of the incident, which took place in Khoda, shows police personnel lathi-charging the protesting women, many of whom are clad in hijab or burqa.
The police has said that it is investigating the video, reported NDTV.
Issuing a statement on the matter on Wednesday, the Ghaziabad Police has claimed that the protesters had no due permission for their demonstration, and that they had assaulted the police personnel who had reached the site of the agitation.
A case has been registered at the Khoda police station on various charges including protesting without permission, beating police personnel on duty, obstructing government work. The matter is being probed further.
"During the investigation, a woman and a man were called on 15.02.22 at Khoda police station for interrogation after serving notices as per rules," the Ghaziabad Police has said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court is considering the petitions of Muslim girls against the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students in educational institutes. In an interim order, the court has said that no religious attire, including hijabs, may be permitted in schools and colleges till a judgment is passed.
