Valentine's Day: Same-Sex Couple in Their 50s Recounts Love Story With 'Pride'

Serendipity, not the internet, brought together a filmmaker and a writer almost three decades ago on Mumbai's Valoka bridge. For Sridhar Rangayan and Saagar Gupta, there has been no looking back since then.

Now, in their 50s, and together for 27 years, the duo continues to tell their 'rare' love story with every bit of 'pride.' This Valentine's Day, they answer each other's questions about their journey so far.